Italian man calls himself ‘exotic animal’ as locals surround him for photos at Karnataka zoo

An Italian content creator’s light hearted experience at a zoo in Kodagu, Karnataka, has gone viral after he jokingly claimed that he unintentionally became the centre of attraction instead of the animals. An Italian man’s zoo trip in Karnataka went viral as locals eagerly took photos with him.(Instagram/only.lorenzo)

Video begins as a regular travel vlog

Lorenzo Nova Nobilio, an Italian content creator, shared the clip on Instagram after visiting the zoo during his trip to India. The video opens with him walking towards the entrance, accompanied by the display text, “I went to a zoo in India”, giving viewers the impression of a typical travel vlog.

Unexpected twist turns the moment comedic

However, the tone shifts halfway through the clip. Instead of capturing animals, Lorenzo suddenly finds himself surrounded by four Indian men who approach him for photographs. In the video, they hold his hand while posing, displaying the same excitement usually associated with spotting rare wildlife.

The on screen text during the moment delivers the punchline: “Turns out I was the exotic animal everyone came to see.”

Lorenzo also added a humorous caption to the post, writing, “I did think it’s because they watched my shows at the beginning. Anyway, if he doesn’t hold your hand like that, Dump him”

Take a look at the clip here:

Internet reacts with laughter

The video quickly sparked widespread amusement across Instagram, gathering thousands of views and sparking lively reactions in the comment section.

Several users commented on the hilarious encounter. One viewer wrote that the clip was “the funniest thing I have seen this week”. Another remarked that it was “so accurate because foreigners become celebrities here”. A third user said the moment “made my entire day”. Someone else chimed in that it was “the most Indian thing ever and so wholesome”. Another user wrote that the video was “proof that tourists are always the main attraction”. One person added that they were “laughing uncontrollably at how sweet the interaction was”. Another summed it up by saying the clip was “pure gold”.