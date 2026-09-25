‘It’s an absurd claim’: Internet backs founder sued for ₹40 crore over ₹6 lakh investment

A founder shared a Reddit post alleging that their former co-founder was demanding ₹40 crore in court for a ₹6 lakh investment. After market downturns halted their venture, the investor allegedly sent a legal notice demanding the huge sum. A founder shared that they were losing sleep at night after being sued by a former co-founder. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“My ex-cofounder invested ₹6 lakh. Now he wants ₹40 CRORE from me. It's in the High Court and I can't sleep,” an individual wrote on Reddit.

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Adding backstory, the person continued, “Last year a common contact introduced me to a guy who wanted to 'get into Web3.’ I had a project nearly built: NFTs, a game concept, the whole thing. We signed a simple agreement: 50-50 co-founders. He puts in ₹6L as capital, I do literally everything else. Arbitration clause for disputes. No refund clause. No guaranteed returns. No timeline.”

However, the individual claimed that the project was never launched because the “crypto market fell off a cliff”. Soon after, the inventor started asking about investments and ROI. He then demanded his investment be returned with interest. What allegedly followed next was a claim of ₹40 crore in “loss in revenue”.

The individual expressed, “He sends a claim for ₹40 CRORE in ‘loss of revenue.’ Where did 40 crore come from? As far as I can tell, from the projected revenue slide in our original pitch. The optimistic ‘if everything goes perfectly’ slide. He's treating a pitch deck like a signed cheque.”