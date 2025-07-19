'It's not sunsets and reels': Solo traveller shares what travel feels like with an Indian passport

A viral Instagram post by a 22-year-old solo Indian traveller is gaining a lot of attention online. The vlogger claimed there are hidden struggles of travelling with an Indian passport. Jayant Sharma, an Indian traveller, shares the challenges of travelling with an Indian passport.(@jaystravelblog/Instagram)

'The ugly side of travel I had to come across as an Indian passport holder who loves travelling," the caption of his post read.

In his post, the traveller claimed holding an Indian passport means facing far more scrutiny than most. Instead of planning his trip, he spends more time proving that he’ll return home.

“It’s in the fact that I’ve had to justify why I deserve a 7-day trip. That I’ve spent more time convincing embassies I’ll ‘come back’ than planning where I’ll go. That a border control officer, with a 3-second glance, can make me feel like a threat — before I’ve even said a word."

“It’s not in the guidebooks. Not on the reels. Not in the sunsets, the flights, or the airport lounges. It’s in the stares. The silence,” he wrote.

According to Sharma, immigration isn’t just a checkpoint; it’s a place where Indian passport holders are asked extra questions, observed more closely, and often made to feel like a risk instead of a tourist. He says for young travellers like him, the real struggle isn’t choosing where to go, but constantly proving they’ll come back.

Check out the post here:

Sharma’s post quickly went viral, with many Indian travellers relating deeply. Instagram users thanked him for speaking out about an experience they’ve long kept quiet about.

One of the users, @maitreyasathe, commented, “This is such a needed post! Thank you for writing this. As a fellow travel enthusiast, this hits hard.”

Another user, @shaurya_curiosity, commented, “Definitely true. Deep topic, pros and cons, but one part is certainly true: no one deserves to be treated that way and questioned because of where they come from.”

Many users also praised his honesty and said it highlighted a side of travel that rarely makes it to social media.