'Why are foreigners so stingy in India?': Australian woman in Mumbai sets the record straight

An Australian woman living in Mumbai has sparked a conversation online after questioning why many foreign tourists in India refuse to spend money, even when they can easily afford to. In a candid post on Instagram, podcast producer Bree Steele, who has been living in Mumbai, spoke about foreigners with high-paying jobs coming to India, haggling over trivial things, choosing cramped hostels, and taking cheap but long train journeys, all in the name of an "authentic experience." Bree Steele, who has been living in Mumbai, spoke about foreigners with high-paying jobs coming to India and haggling over trivial things (Instagram/breesteele.mp3)

"Why are foreigners so stingy when they come to India? I have seen so many people come to India with high-paying jobs who do not want to spend a dime. They barter over tiny amounts of money, they will stay in hostels and take 17-hour train rides when they could easily fly, like they would if they were in any other country. People say that they want an authentic experience but not everyone in India travels like that," she said in a video message.

Steele explained that culture across India varies, and while there can be luxury in places, there are also good "middle range" hotels. "You don't have to suffer to come to India," she said. "You can eat like a king or queen here. It is so misunderstood, and we need to change that."

Check out her video here:

'India is more than slums'

Steele set the record straight about what India has to offer and slammed those who choose to show the not-so-aesthetic parts of it when they travel around the country. "India is more than slums, crowded trains and food poisoning! Why do people from the West come to India and insist on travelling in the cheapest and most brutal way possible? You don’t have to struggle to come to India! Whether you’re a solo traveller, a backpacker, travelling with family or somewhere in between, there is something for you here!"

Many Indian users praised Steele for slamming such travellers. "Absolutely correct! It's the negativity of these kind of posts that gains more views, and the algorithm only shows these kind of reels on social media," said one user.

Another added, "Gosh. Thanks for saying this. Tired of so many clickbait videos about travellers moaning about how terrible it is. You can choose your experiences. There are a plethora of options."