‘India can go from rich to poor in seconds’: Australian man's reel reignites inequality debate

A viral Instagram reel by Australian content creator Jeremy Franco (@jeremy.franco) has sparked debate online for his take on India’s visible contrasts between wealth and poverty. Australian creator Jeremy Franco’s take on rich and poor India goes viral.(@jeremy.franco/ Instagram)

In the video, he says, “One thing about India is it can go from rich to poor in two seconds.” He explains that while he was inside a luxury store with brands like Gucci and Dior, just a few steps outside felt like a scene from Slumdog Millionaire.

“India has duality, you never know what she’s going to give,” the caption for his post reads.

His comment on India has received mixed reactions online. While some users agreed with him and shared similar experiences, others felt the comparison was unfair.

Check out the viral video here:

The viral reel was posted on July 8, 2025, and has since garnered over 3 lakh views and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Many Instagram users agreed with Jeremy’s observation, saying the gap between the rich and poor in India is hard to miss. Others pointed out that this isn’t just an Indian issue.

One of the users, @jillyan4d, commented, “Next talk about homelessness in Australia. I was shocked to come on my 2nd week to find a dead homeless man one winter morning being picked up by an ambulance.”

A second user, @reveriesapovnela, commented, “Wealth disparity in India is quite insane, yes.”

Another user, @sumanthofmurthy, commented, “No. India isn’t 'rich'. A few Indians (who live in India but may not even be Indian citizens) are 'rich' while more than 85% of the country struggles daily.”

