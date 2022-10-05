Jaguar playfully licks whipped cream from a woman's hand. Watch

It is a common understanding between people to be careful of wild animals. Whether you are visiting a zoo, an animal care center, or even a sanctuary, one is always advised to maintain a safe distance. While many do this to stay safe, it's not always the case that an animal will attack you. In fact, if treated with love and care, these animals can even become your friends. Samantha, a caretaker of wild animals from Melrose, Florida, knows this very well. Samantha often shares videos and pictures of herself posing and playing around with tigers, lions, jaguars, and other animals. Her Instagram features her daily life with these big cats. In a recent video posted by Samantha, you can see her feeding a black jaguar some whipped cream and gently tapping her nose.

In the video shared on her Instagram @safarisammie, Samantha has some whipped cream in her hand, which she presents to the jaguar. The animal then calmly licks the cream from her hand. In the middle of the video, Samantha also plays with the jaguar's nose and calls her a 'good girl.'

Take a look at the full video of Samantha feeding whipped cream to the jaguar here:

This video was shared just a few hours ago; since then, it has been viewed almost 60,000 times. The video also has more than 7,000 likes and several comments. One Instagram user commented, "It's hard to believe sometimes that beauty like this exists on the Earth." Another person said, "Aww, she is so cute and adorable, and I love her so much." Someone even added, "Such a beautiful baby." "A sweet treat for a sweet girl," said a fourth. Many have also commented, saying that the jaguar looks "cute." What do you think about this video?