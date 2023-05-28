Japan Ambassador savours golgappa, banarasi thali in Varanasi. Watch

Having witnessed the delightful reactions of Indian Prime Minister Modi and Japan Prime Minister Kishida while relishing golgappa together, Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki eagerly awaited the opportunity to indulge in this beloved street food. After a little over two months, his desire to taste golgappa was fulfilled. During his visit to Varanasi, the ambassador relished golgappa, aloo chaat and other delectable treats. He even shared a video of himself enjoying the region’s culinary delights. The image shows Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki relishing Indian food. (Twitter/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

Also Read: Twitter reacts as PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

“I really wanted to eat golgappa since I saw PM Modi @narendramodi and PM Kishida @kishida230 eating them together!” wrote Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Suzuki being warmly welcomed at a local restaurant, where he enthusiastically indulges in golgappa for the first time. Clearly savouring the taste, he expresses his enjoyment through gestures. The ambassador’s gastronomic adventure continues as he also explores the flavours of chaat. As the video concludes, Suzuki affirms, “So good,” accompanied by a thumbs-up gesture.

Watch the video here:

He replied to his tweet and shared that he even enjoyed Banarasi Thali. “I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali, after seeing mystic Night Aarti. I thank all of you for such a warm hospitality,” wrote the ambassador, along with sharing a few pictures.

The video was shared a day ago on Twitter. It has since been viewed over 6.4 lakh times, and the numbers are only increasing. Many even reacted to the video featuring the ambassador relishing the flavours of chaat.

Here’s what people wrote in the tweet’s comments section:

A Twitter user suggested, “Please have litti chokha and daal baati.” “Must try paneer chat also. Famous in Banaras,” added another. A third wrote, “Oh, that’s so heartwarming! Glad you enjoyed it.” “This video made my day,” commented a fourth with a heart emoticon. A fifth enquired, “OMG! Great. But isn’t it too spicy/hot for you?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON