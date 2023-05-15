From bharli vaangi to puran poli: US Ambassador indulges in Maharashtra's culinary delights

Eric Garcetti, the US ambassador to India, recently shared a video where he was seen relishing various Maharashtrian delicacies. Garcetti shared a video of him and his colleagues from Maharashtra Bhawan in Delhi. In the clip, he can be heard saying that he is excited to get on the road and explore India, and his first stop is to try Gujarati and Maharashtrian cuisines. US Ambassador indulges in Maharashtra's cuisine.(Instagram/@USAmbIndia)

"From the bustling streets of LA to the colorful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I'm at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavors of India. Join me on this journey as I sample the essence of India, one state at a time. Where should I go next? #AmbExploresIndia," wrote Eric Garcetti in a tweet. In the video, he shared, you can see him relishing food items such as kokum sherbet, vada pav, bharli vaangi, saoji mutton, and more dishes. In the video, you can also see his colleagues informing him about each dish and which regions they come from.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over four lakh times. The share has also gained more than 1700 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Do try Misal Paav when you come to Maharashtra followed by authentic Maharashtrian style fish curry, fish fry, sukka chicken, varan bhaat. Other Maharashtra specialities are Pithla Bhakri and Paav Bhaji." A second added, "Good way to start!!" A third posted, "Ambassador, after couple of months you will need to change your wardrobe with bigger size clothes! Enjoy."