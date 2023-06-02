Japanese ambassador travels in Mumbai local, finds shirt for 100 in market. See Pics

The Japanese ambassador, Hiroshi Suzuki, is currently in Mumbai, exploring the charms that the city has to offer. From riding in a local train to getting the best bargains while shopping, Hiroshi Suzuki seems to be enjoying his time as a local in Mumbai.

Japanese ambassador exploring Mumbai.(Twitter/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

Hiroshi Suzuki took to Twitter to share about his day out in Mumbai. In his first tweet, he can be seen travelling in a local train in Mumbai. He even shared a picture of himself standing at the gates of a local train. In the tweet's caption, he wrote, "I'm in Mumbai!

Take a look at it here:

But that's not all. He also went for shopping in a local market where he stumbled upon a "great bargain" on a white-coloured shirt. The ambassador again tweeted a picture and wrote, "What a bargain!! Should I buy?"

These posts were shared just a day ago. Since being posted, they have received several likes and comments. Many people replied to his tweet where he was seen buying the shirt.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote replied to his bargain tweet and wrote, “It looks similar to the one you are wearing sir . Why buy the same colour ? If you want to test its durability you can buy.” Another replied on the same tweet and added, “It’s actually very cheap.” “Buy it sir, now it is not available anywhere cheaper than this, 7-8 years ago, this price was available in half the price,” expressed a third. A fourth added, “Ah, Mumbai! The city of dreams, chaos, and endless adventures. Just remember to keep your sense of humour intact amidst the bustling streets and crowded trains. Enjoy the vada pav, embrace the monsoon showers, and let Mumbai work its magic on you!”

