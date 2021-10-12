Home / Trending / Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan ace viral online trend in this sweet video
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan ace viral online trend in this sweet video

Jasprit Bumrah took to Instagram to share the video with Sanjana Ganesan on the viral online trend.
The image shows Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan taking part in viral online trend.(Instagram/@jaspritb1)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 05:51 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Jasprit Bumrah just shared a sweet video on Instagram and it’s already getting thousands of likes. The video shows the cricketer taking part in a popular online trend with his wife, TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The sweet video of the couple may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

“Vibe check with Sanjana Ganesan,” Bumrah wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows them taking part in an online trend where the participants have to choose one option from the two given ones.

The video opens to show the duo standing side by side. The words “Beaches” and “Mountains” appear in front of them. Following the trend, they make their choices. The entire video showcases the couple making their individual choices. At one point in the clip, Ganesan also playfully tries to make Bumrah change his choice from “Healthy food” to “Junk.”

Take a look at the adorable video:

The clip has been shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Bumrah you are awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” expressed another. A few also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

