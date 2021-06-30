Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Jasprit Bumrah just shared a wonderful picture on Instagram and it’s already getting thousands of likes. The picture features the cricketer with his wife, TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The smiles on their faces are likely going to bring a smile to your face as well.

“Smiling at you,” says the caption shared along with the picture. In the photo, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan can be sitting on a bench at a park.

Take a look at Jasprit Bumrah’s Instagram post below:

Posted about an hour ago, the image has collected over three lakh likes - and still very much counting. The comments section of the share is flooded with reactions from netizens, many of whom have simply shared heart and heart eyes emoticons to express their reactions.

“You both are goals!” reacted an Instagram user. “Best couple,” posted another.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. Pictures and videos from their wedding went viral and brought won the hearts of many people.

What do you think about this picture of theirs?

