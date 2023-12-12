Jealous cat smacks woman trying to lean on its pet dad. Watch

Cats often get jealous and don’t shy away from expressing that particular emotion. A video shared on Reddit captures a similar situation where a kitty is seen getting angry at a woman trying to lean on its pet dad. Shared on Reddit, the cat’s gesture to keep the woman away from its human will leave you in splits. The image shows a cat sitting beside its pet dad. (Reddit/@Ill-Perspective-9877)

The video is posted with a simple caption that reads, “Don't come close to my man.” The clip opens to show a man sitting on a couch with a cat perched on his shoulders. He leans towards the kitty and places a kiss on its cheek. After a few moments, a woman appears in the scene, and she tries leaning on the man. The cat, however, expresses its unhappiness with the change in the scenario and instantly reacts. It uses its front paws to smack the woman.

Take a look at this video of the cat getting jealous:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 3,200 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this video of the jealous cat?

“Very angry cat,” wrote a Reddit user. “You need to give it up. Had about enough. It’s not hard to see. The. Boy. Is. Mine!” posted another. “Don’t you dare come close. He’s mine,” added a third, imagining the cat’s thoughts.