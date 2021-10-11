Jeff Bezos posts newspaper clipping from 1999 that predicted Amazon’s failure, Elon Musk reacts

A post shared by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has created a chatter online. The business tycoon shared an old newspaper clipping that said that his business Amazon is “silly” and will eventually fail. The post has now prompted many to share various kinds of reactions. It has also attracted a reply from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Taking to Twitter, the Blue Origin founder shared the news paper clipping from 1999. “Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries,” he tweeted:

Take a look at the post:

Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries. pic.twitter.com/MgMsQHwqZl — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 11, 2021

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 33,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. While reacting to the post, Elon Musk shared a emoticon. He shared a silver medal which denotes the second position in a competition.

Just last month Musk took a celebratory dig at Bezos after becoming the third person to amass a fortune worth $200 billion while suppressing the latter, reports Forbes. “I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal,” Musk wrote in an email to the organisation.

Bezos' post also prompted others to share varied comments. “What a growth it has been.. vision, persistence and hard work.. often in research the same thing happens and many times ideas are criticized, questioned, thrashed and this serves as a great motivation to keep moving forward!!” wrote a Twitter user while re-sharing the tweet.

“Focus on your dreams! Follow your passion!” posted another. “Thank you for this," expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the tweet shared by Jeff Bezos?