JK Rowling slams Indian-origin trans CEO who quit rape crisis centre after damning report

In a recent social media outburst, acclaimed author JK Rowling sharply criticised Indian-origin trans executive Mridul Wadhwa, the recently-resigned CEO of the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre (ERCC). The criticism follows a damning report revealing significant failings in the organisation's ability to protect women-only spaces.

Wadhwa, resigned after a review by Rape Crisis Scotland (RCS) found that she had "failed to set professional standards of behaviour" and lacked understanding of her role’s limits. The independent investigation, led by legal expert Vicky Ling, uncovered that some women using the service had been "damaged" by their experiences. This probe was triggered by Roz Adams' successful claim of constructive dismissal against ERCC in May, highlighting issues of harassment and discrimination.

JK Rowling's stinging rebuke

The Harry Potter a known for her outspoken views on gender issues, took to X to express her disdain for Wadhwa’s tenure at the ERCC. In a series of posts, Rowling accused Wadhwa of dismissing the concerns of survivors who sought female-only spaces, labelling her actions as "bigoted" and suggesting that she should have been terminated sooner. Rowling’s posts emphasised that those who appointed and protected Wadhwa should also be held accountable.

One post particularly highlighted the serious nature of the controversy, pointing out that the ERCC had allowed a man convicted of severe sexual assault to access spaces reserved for female survivors.

ERCC’s response and recommendations

In response to the backlash, ERCC’s board has stated that both Wadhwa and the board have agreed it is time for a leadership change. They have committed to implementing the recommendations from the review, which include improving the robustness of their systems and better protecting women-only spaces. The board acknowledged past failings and expressed a commitment to addressing them and ensuring that their services exceed national standards.

The review noted several critical issues, such as inadequate systems, poor governance, and a failure to prioritise survivor needs. Recommendations included a clearer definition of ‘woman’ within the service and ensuring women-only spaces are protected and publicised.

Concerns and criticisms

Rape Crisis Scotland has paused new referrals to the ERCC and demanded an action plan to address the review's recommendations. They emphasised the importance of respecting survivors' choices, including the option for single-sex services.

Campaign group For Women Scotland has criticised the ERCC board, accusing them of ignoring their own role in the crisis. Co-director Susan Smith expressed scepticism about the board’s commitment to genuine change, suggesting that the problem extends beyond individual failings to a broader ideological issue enforced from the top.