 Job applicant sends ‘well thought’ CV and cover letter through Blinkit: ‘The hustle is real’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Job applicant sends ‘well thought’ CV and cover letter through Blinkit: ‘The hustle is real’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 25, 2024 12:09 PM IST

In order to make a lasting impression, the job applicant sent their CV and cover letter through Blinkit.

Job hunting is one of the most strenuous things one has to go through. Once you find a desirable job, the process of sending your resume and securing an interview can be another hurdle to overcome. However, one job seeker decided to take a unique approach to the application process. Instead of simply emailing their resume and cover letter, they went the extra mile and sent a hard copy to make a lasting impression.

The CV and cover letter a job applicant sent through Blinkit. (X/@AdityaVSC)
The CV and cover letter a job applicant sent through Blinkit. (X/@AdityaVSC)

Read| Want your resume to stand out? Former Amazon recruiter has an advice for you

“Someone sent over a well thought CV and cover letter through Blinkit to apply for a PM role,” wrote X user Aditya on the microblogging platform. He also tagged Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit.

He added, “The hustle is real.”

The job applicant’s way of sending a CV and cover letter impressed Aditya, who said, “This candidate already gets a head start.”

Also Read| Woman’s CV with 13 years of experience as homemaker goes viral

Aditya also shared a picture of his CV and cover letter, which he received via Blinkit.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Also Read| Redditor uses ChatGPT to create their CV, say they landed more job interviews

This, however, is not the first time when someone got creative during job hunting. In 2022, a man in Dubai was struggling to find a job through LinkedIn. In order to attract the attention of potential employers, he came up with a creative approach. Guess what he did? Well, he started handing out his resume with a chocolate bar and a note at traffic signals in Dubai. The note stapled to the resume read, “I will be grateful to you if you help me to get a job. I wish you a beautiful day full of love and happiness.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

