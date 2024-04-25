Job applicant sends ‘well thought’ CV and cover letter through Blinkit: ‘The hustle is real’

Job hunting is one of the most strenuous things one has to go through. Once you find a desirable job, the process of sending your resume and securing an interview can be another hurdle to overcome. However, one job seeker decided to take a unique approach to the application process. Instead of simply emailing their resume and cover letter, they went the extra mile and sent a hard copy to make a lasting impression. The CV and cover letter a job applicant sent through Blinkit. (X/@AdityaVSC)

“Someone sent over a well thought CV and cover letter through Blinkit to apply for a PM role,” wrote X user Aditya on the microblogging platform. He also tagged Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit.

He added, “The hustle is real.”

The job applicant’s way of sending a CV and cover letter impressed Aditya, who said, “This candidate already gets a head start.”

Aditya also shared a picture of his CV and cover letter, which he received via Blinkit.

Take a look at the entire post here:

This, however, is not the first time when someone got creative during job hunting. In 2022, a man in Dubai was struggling to find a job through LinkedIn. In order to attract the attention of potential employers, he came up with a creative approach. Guess what he did? Well, he started handing out his resume with a chocolate bar and a note at traffic signals in Dubai. The note stapled to the resume read, “I will be grateful to you if you help me to get a job. I wish you a beautiful day full of love and happiness.”