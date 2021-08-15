Home / Trending / Joe Biden holds up placard with ‘Dude with sign’ to spread awareness about Covid-19 vaccines
The image shows Dude with sign with US President Joe Biden.
Joe Biden holds up placard with ‘Dude with sign’ to spread awareness about Covid-19 vaccines

The image shared in the post shows Joe Biden and Seth Philips standing outdoors while holding a placard each.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:24 PM IST

If you’re a regular visitor of Instagram, then you are probably no stranger to the Instagram profile ‘Dude with sign’. It is an account where a man named Seth Philips stands at different places holding a placard with different kinds of messages having a hilarious twist. In a recent share, the ‘dude’ shared an important yet funny post related to Covid-19 vaccines. However, this time he was not alone and was joined by a very special guest - the President of the United States Joe Biden himself. The post has garnered much appreciation from netizens.

The image shared in the post shows Joe Biden and Seth Philips standing outdoors while holding a placard each. “Let’s look out for each other and get vaccinated,” reads the sign held up by Philips. Meanwhile Biden’s sign reads, “This dude gets it, folks”.

Shared on August 13, the post has garnered over 2.1 million likes and several comments. “Oooh this is gonna get so many meme photoshops,” wrote an Instagram user. “If you’re not vaccinated. Bi-den,” commented another. “This is the best picture I have seen today!” said a third. “Go dude!” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of this share?

