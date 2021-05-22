Johny Lever’s hilarious lip-sync video with daughter Jamie is a laugh-riot

If you are a devoted audience of Bollywood comedy movies then you probably have tons of favourite scenes featuring comedian and actor Johny Lever. Now, Lever’s daughter Jamie is here to give a glimpse of one of the best scenes enacted by the veteran actor. The video, shared on Jamie’s Instagram profile shows her pairing up with her father to act out a hilarious scene from the movie Awara Paagal Deewana.

The recording starts with Jamie playing the role of Johny as ‘Chota Chatri’ and Jamie playing the role of Paresh Rawal. “I remember him saying ‘Let me do baapu’s dialogues and you do mine, kuch toh hatke hona chahiye na?!’ (P.S- I was freaking out while shooting this, he is such a perfectionist 🙊 didn’t want to mess up my part or his part rather,” Jamie wrote in the caption.

The clip is bound to dip you in a pool of nostalgia.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 20, the clip has garnered over 58,000 likes and tons of reaction. People were delighted to see the hilarious lip-sync clip by the father-daughter duo. While some loved Johny Lever’s perfect expressions, others lauded Jamie’s comic timing.

“Fell off my bed laughing,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is gold! What expressions,” expressed another. “Loved the performance. One of the funniest scenes in Bollywood,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?