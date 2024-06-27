‘Just fired our designer, hiring someone tonight’: Pakistani-American founder’s post raises eyebrows

A San Francisco-based founder has raised eyebrows with his recruitment post, which was shared online shortly after he fired his designer. “Just fired our designer. Need someone that wants to design products for millions,” Arib Khan, 20, wrote on the social media platform X. “DM me your portfolio today. Hiring someone tonight,” he added. Arib Khan is the 20-year-old founder of Musicfy(LinkedIn)

Khan is the Pakistani-American founder of Musicfy, a company which builds AI tools for musicians. Before this, he also served as founder and CEO of a men’s jewellery brand.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

However, at a time when toxic workplaces and managers are being called out left, right and centre, Khan’s post did not sit well with many.

Take a look at the post below:

When faced with criticism, Khan doubled down on his stance. “My goal isn’t to be nice,” he wrote. “If your designs are s*** I will say they are s***.”

“If you can’t handle what I will say then don’t work for us,” added Khan, whose X bio states he is a Pakistani-American. He later shared an update saying he had filled the vacancy.

However, social media did not take kindly to his post.

“This kind of attitude might make you feel ‘I’m top of the world’ because you made some money as a 20 yr old. But it will bite your back soon enough,” wrote a former Meta employee.

“Whilst this approach works to a certain point. It reduces the morale of the team which has a long time effect in output,” another X user said.

Khan was called a red flag by many X users, with one writing: “Multiple red flags here, sounds like a nightmare client.”

“You can be good at your job and a nice human being at the same time. Just food for thought,” another pointed out.