Justin Trudeau shares picture with son, sheds light on novel family routines

Justin Trudeau, the 23rd prime minister of Canada, shared an extremely wholesome post from his official Instagram account on January 29. This share, which encompasses a photo of Trudeau with his son and some touching text, is now tugging at people's heartstrings. Seeing the entire share may leave you in awe too.

"In our house, the family printer is in my office. That means my days are sometimes interrupted by the kids and their homework. We make it work," reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post. The text further states, "Like many of you, we’ve been adjusting to new routines this year and it hasn’t always been easy. One of the things we’ve come to appreciate, though, is that we’re able to spend more time together. Whether it’s in between meetings and classes, during homework, or at the dinner table, Sophie and I are finding more time to talk with our kids about school, sports, and so much more - including mental health".

"We’ve always had regular conversations with them about mental wellness, but we’ve made it even more of a priority this past year," it goes on to say.

Find out what else Trudeau wrote here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over 1.8 lakh likes and has also amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, "Stan you Trudeau".

Another individual wrote, "World needs more leaders like you, who are full of empathy and compassion". "Beautiful," read one comment under the share.

