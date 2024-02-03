K9 helps police find a missing 12-year-old. Here’s how

A K9 named Biza is being hailed as a hero after the dog helped the police locate a 12-year-old missing child. Auburn MA Police Department took to Facebook to share the incident and a picture of the brave dog. The image shows a K9 named Biza who helped sThe image shows a K9 named Biza who helped find a missing 12-year-old. (Facebook/@Auburn MA Police Department )

“On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at approximately 10:30 pm the Auburn Police Department learned that a 12-year-old child left their home at approximately 8:30 pm. The child was last seen in the Pakachoag Hill area of Auburn and their whereabouts was currently unknown,” the department wrote.

"Due to the freezing temperatures and nature of the incident, numerous Auburn Police Officers and Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police converged on the area in an attempt to locate the child. Detectives from the Auburn Police Department, and Detective Bureau responded to assist as well,” they added.

How did the K9 help?

In the next few lines, the department shared that “K9 Biza was able to pick up a scent and began to track the scent. K9 Biza tracked for a length of over two miles and led Officers to an area where evidence showed that the child had been present a short time earlier:. After that, the cops located the child and reunited the kid with their family.

“We are proud of the hard work put in by K9 Biza and are happy to report a positive outcome!” the department wrote as they wrapped up the post about the dog.

Take a look at this entire post about the K9 here:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, the share has accumulated close to 900 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

What Did Facebook users say about this post?

“You are a rockstar Biza! Nice job,” posted a Facebook user. “Awesome!! Great job Biza and everyone involved,” commented another. “Great work and outcome,” shared a third. “Such an incredibly beautiful blessing! Thank you Biza and your team for your dedication and diligence to serve our community! You guys are amazing!” wrote a fourth.