Kabaddi player Snehal Shinde’s emotional reunion with father outside airport

A video of Snehal Shinde, a part of the winning Indian women's kabaddi squad, has left people emotional. Shared on X, the video captures the moment she meets her father outside an airport. It shows an emotional reunion between the duo. The image shows Snehal Shinde with her father. (X/@ANI)

“Father of Kabaddi player Snehal Shinde, Pradeep Shinde gets emotional as the family receives her at the Pune Airport. Indian Women's Kabaddi team won the gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Games,” ANI wrote as they posted the video.

The clip opens to show Snehal standing in front of her father with garlands around her neck and a gold medal in her hand. Within moments, she gets emotional and hugs her father. Her dad, too, is seen shedding happy tears while embracing his daughter.

Take a look at this emotional video of Snehal Shinde with her dad:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 1.4 lakh views. It has also accumulated nearly 9,200 likes. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

Take a look at how X users reacted to the video:

“Such a lovely video, best wishes to the Shinde family. Hope they continue to prosper and succeed,” posted an X user. “Proud father,” commented another. “Proud dad, emotional with all the hard work put in by his daughter and the same paying results,” added a third. “Hope the government will give them a big reward,” wrote a fifth.

About the Indian Hockey team’s win in the Asian Games

In a gold medal clash, the Indian Women's Kabaddi team secured a thrilling win against Chinese Taipei in the recently concluded Asian Games 2023.

