Karbi tribesmen walk on bamboo stilts for 10 minutes in Assam, set world record while celebrating their heritage

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share a video that shows over 700 Karbi tribesmen walking on bamboo stilts in Assam. The organisation added that while celebrating their heritage, the tribe also created a world record. The citation awarded to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KACC) confirmed that they created the record for the "Longest moving line of people walking on stilts". The image shows a part of the line formed by Karbi tribesmen on bamboo stilts that set a world record. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

In a comment on the same post, GWR also added, “The act of stilt walking, known locally as Kang Dong Dang, has long been a tradition deeply rooted in the Kabri culture and passed down through generations. This event took place in Karbi Anglong, in Assam, India, as part of the 50th Karbi Youth Festival”.

According to a blog by GWR, “Assam is home to the indigenous Kabri, who are concentrated in the hill districts of Karbi and West Karbi Anglong. The district is overseen by the KACC who ensure the self-governance and development of the Karbi people”. There are currently 500,000 Karbi who live in India.

How did KACC react to this record?

“Breaking the Guinness World Records title for the longest moving line of people walking on stilts was not just about achieving a milestone; it was a celebration of our cultural heritage, unity, and resilience as a community. Through this remarkable feat, we have showcased the vibrancy and strength of the Karbi people, inspiring pride and unity among generations. This achievement is a testament to what we can accomplish when we come together with determination, passion, and a shared sense of purpose,” Rajeshan Terang, ACS Secretary at Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, told Guinness World Records.

The video shared on Instagram shows participants performing their synchronised walking on bamboo stilts in a line that stretches across the venue.

The video was posted about 16 hours ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 4.3 lakh views. The share has also accumulated more than 19,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this record?

“They made our country proud,” shared an Instagram user. “We are proud of you Karbi Anglong,” added another. “That’s a good record,” commented a third. “Proud moment for Karbi people,” wrote a fourth.