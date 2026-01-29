Karnataka boy's cricket commentary in fluent English impresses internet: 'Talent doesn’t wait for age'

A short clip from a local cricket match in Karnataka has taken social media by storm, drawing attention not for a stunning shot or a fiery spell, but for a young boy’s confident and fluent English commentary. The video has garnered more than 7 million views. (Instagram/@imthrishool)

The video, shared on Instagram, opens to show a small cricket ground with a dusty pitch, players spread across the field and a handful of spectators seated under a shaded area near the boundary. Among them sits a young boy, delivering ball-by-ball commentary with a calm confidence.

The child times his words carefully, staying silent during the bowler’s run-up before breaking into animated analysis once the ball is delivered. “Bowling leg cutter with using pace. This is absolutely, this is what the team needed. What a line and length! What a line and length. Magnificent, spectacular, phenomenal bowling, sir, wonderful bowling,” he says.

On-screen text in the clip reads, “Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Shastri mentoring him in another universe,” drawing playful comparisons between the boy’s style and that of the veteran commentators.