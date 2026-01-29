Karnataka boy's cricket commentary in fluent English impresses internet: 'Talent doesn’t wait for age'
The post identifies the young commentator as Jaswith Kannadka.
A short clip from a local cricket match in Karnataka has taken social media by storm, drawing attention not for a stunning shot or a fiery spell, but for a young boy’s confident and fluent English commentary.
The video, shared on Instagram, opens to show a small cricket ground with a dusty pitch, players spread across the field and a handful of spectators seated under a shaded area near the boundary. Among them sits a young boy, delivering ball-by-ball commentary with a calm confidence.
The child times his words carefully, staying silent during the bowler’s run-up before breaking into animated analysis once the ball is delivered. “Bowling leg cutter with using pace. This is absolutely, this is what the team needed. What a line and length! What a line and length. Magnificent, spectacular, phenomenal bowling, sir, wonderful bowling,” he says.
On-screen text in the clip reads, “Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Shastri mentoring him in another universe,” drawing playful comparisons between the boy’s style and that of the veteran commentators.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
The video was shared on Instagram on January 3 with the caption, “Talent doesn’t wait for age, it just needs a mic.” The post identifies the young commentator as Jaswith Kannadka. Since then, the clip has crossed 7 million views.
Social media users flooded the comments section with praise and encouragement. “I really appreciate how he goes silent during the bowler’s run-up,” one user noted. Another joked, “999 missed calls from Star Sports! Super boy.”
“Such a talented young commentator! Loved the confidence and excitement. Keep it up, champ!” commented a third user.
“I can see his passion for Cricket in his commentery,” wrote another.
“What an impressive commentary!!” remarked one user. “As a commentator I really enjoyed his commentary and I wish him all the best,” said another.
