Karnataka tourists defy ban on bathing in waterfall, cops walk off with their clothes

Karnataka Police came up with a creative punishment for tourists who defied a ban on bathing in a waterfall during the monsoon season. When some tourists ignored warning signs and entered the overflowing Charmadi Falls in Mudigere for a bath, cops responded by walking away with their clothes. Tourists ignored safety warnings to enter a waterfall in Karnataka (Representative image)

The group reportedly ignored signs around the waterfall asking tourists not to enter the water during the rainy season. They took off their clothes, left them at the bank and entered the waterfall. The men climbed rocks at the waterfall, which is a restricted area.

When cops of Chikmagalur division noticed the men trying to climb rocks, they simply picked up their discarded garments and walked away. A video shows the men pleading with the cops to return their clothes.

Take a look at the video below:

According to News18, the Karnataka Police personnel returned the clothes after warning the tourists. The group was even given safety instructions and let off with a warning.

Meanwhile, footage of policemen walking away with the clothes has garnered a ton of amused responses. While some social media users applauded the cops for their unique solution, others said the idea should be implemented everywhere.

“This is called doing nothing but done enough,” wrote one X user.

“Excellent decision!” another praised the police team. A third said this “superb” solution should be implemented throughout the country.

X user Ashish Jain said: “Although it might not be legal, but what can police do if ppl don’t understand and police can’t watch each corner, it’s too big a country.”

“Police have a great sense of humour! Love it!” a commenter said on the social media platform X.

Parts of Karnataka had banned entry of tourists into waterfalls on July 1, citing increased risk due to the rainy season.