Karnataka police crack down on vehicles that use high-beam lights on road, 686 people booked in Bengaluru

After multiple complaints about high-beam headlights during the night, Bengaluru traffic police launched a crackdown on those who inconvenience other commuters. According to Karnataka police, 1518 cases have been registered against the violators for installing high-beam lights. Karnataka police crack down on vehicles that use high-beam lights on road(Representational photo/HT)

Also Read - Bengaluru Instagram influencer arrested for making reel with assault rifle-like weapons. VIDEO

Karnataka's additional director of general (traffic and road safety) Alok Kumar, in an X post, wrote, “The heat is on 1518 cases booked for violating Central Motor Vehicle Rules, which prohibits theuse of glaring or dazzling LED Headlights. Kudos to our Officers & men for sustained action.”

Out of 1518 cases, Bengaluru alone recorded 686 cases, and Mangaluru recorded 98 cases. Karwar region also registered 131 cases, whereas Udupi did not record any cases.

Also Read - Commuters demand swift opening of double-decker flyover in Bengaluru: Report

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police highlighted that the crackdown would continue and warned violators who put high-beam lights on while travelling on the road. “In addition to registering the above cases, all motorists and riders were made to follow the traffic rules compulsorily and were made aware of the importance of traffic rules. The special operation will continue in the coming days as well,”

A Twitter handle called Third Eye suggested the traffic police department launch a crackdown on shops which sell fancy lighting for bikes. A post from the handle said, “If you look at the root cause of these illegal LED lights, it is the automobile shops who are openly advertising IG. Are there any plans to stop automobile shop owners from selling unauthorised LED lights as well as other illegal equipment such as bull bars, sun films, masked number plates, etc.? One such place is JC road, Bengaluru.”