Karol Bagh man shows what a 5 lakh Burj Khalifa facing apartment in Dubai looks like

An Indian Reel creator has grabbed the internet’s attention after posting a video featuring a Delhi’s Karol Bagh man who pays nearly ₹5 lakh as monthly rent for a Burj Khalifa facing apartment in Dubai. A video showed how a Karol Bagh man lived in a Burj Khalifa facing Dubai apartment while paying ₹ 5 lakh as monthly rent.(Instagram/shenaztreasury)

The clip, shared on Instagram by a user named @shenaztreasury, shows a casual yet eye catching conversation between the creator Shenaz and a Dubai resident, Prabh Singh.

A casual question turns into a luxury house tour

The video begins with Shenaz striking up a simple conversation. She asks, “Hi, do you live in Dubai?” to which Singh replies, “Yes.” Curious about the cost of living, she follows up with, “How much rent do you pay in Dubai? I just want to know.” Singh responds, “18,000 AED, that is ₹5 lakh.”

Intrigued, Shenaz then asks, “Can I see your house? I just want to see what you get in 5 lakhs.” The two head to the apartment, setting the tone for what quickly turns into a detailed house tour.

Inside the Burj facing apartment

As they enter, Shenaz appears surprised to see the door open and remarks, “Oh, your door is open?” Singh calmly explains, “It’s always open. You don’t lock things in Dubai. It’s normal. No one can enter your house.”

The apartment features an open kitchen and a spacious living room, which Shenaz appreciates aloud. The highlight, however, comes when they step out onto the balcony. “You can see Burj Khalifa from your balcony. What? This is so cool. I can see the Dubai Frame from here,” she says, visibly impressed.

Singh also shows her the bedroom and later points out the building’s amenities, including a gym, swimming pool and a restaurant.

The clip ends on a light hearted note as Shenaz jokes, “Habibi I want to move to Dubai,” prompting laughter from both.

Watch the clip here:

In the caption, she wrote, “He pays 5 lakh rent for this apartment in Dubai. Oh by the way, it connects directly to the Dubai Mall. Rent is too expensive. Sounds insane.” She also added in the comments, “Prabh Singh, so fun meeting you and thanks for showing me your home.”

Internet reacts

The video has drawn plenty of reactions from social media users. One user commented, “That’s so expensive but wow what a lifestyle yaar,” while another wrote, “Wow very cool but too expensive.” Others shared aspirational remarks such as, “This looks my dream apartment,” and “I really want this kind of apartment.” Another viewer said, “Dubai lifestyle always feels unreal,” while one more added, “Luxury at its peak but not for everyone.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)