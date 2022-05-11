Kartik Aaryan shares Kili Paul’s dance video on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s title song

There has been a lot of buzz around the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which stars actor Kartik Aaryan. The film’s title song ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ released recently and it has been making waves on social media. So much so that even Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul is seen dancing to the title song of the film. Kili Paul’s video was shared by Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram handle as he wrote that the Zig Zag step reaches East Africa.

For the unversed, Kili Paul has taken over social media like a storm and set the Internet on fire with his dance moves. He has become a viral sensation in India after making videos of himself dancing to songs or enacting scenes along with his sister Neema Paul. Kili Paul posted a video of himself grooving to the title song of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 two days ago.

Kartik Aaryan shared the video of Kili Paul on his Instagram account 19 hours ago and it has got more than 2.7 million views so far. In the video, Kili Paul nails the hook step of the song perfectly and it is quite delightful to watch.

“Rooh Baba nahi Kili Baba hai #ZigZagStep reaches East Africa,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

“He is killing it,” commented an Instagram user. “This was best ever,” another posted. “You are very good dancer,” said a third.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second instalment of the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The Anees Bazmee directorial film is slated for release on May 20.

What are your thoughts about this amazing dance by Kili Paul?