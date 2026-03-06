Kate Middleton tastes pakoda, joins Garba during Holi celebrations at Leicester. Watch
Kate Middleton visited Leicester, tasted pakoda at a local Indian restaurant and even joined a Garba dance.
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, made a surprise visit to Leicester on Thursday, spending the day celebrating the culture, heritage and community spirit of the city’s British Indian community. The solo engagement came shortly after the Hindu spring festival of Holi and highlighted Leicester’s vibrant multicultural identity.
During her visit to the Midlands city, Catherine, Princess of Wales interacted with members of the local community and visited popular landmarks associated with Leicester’s Indian diaspora. Her visit included a stop at an Indian restaurant on the city’s Golden Mile, where she sampled traditional snacks and chatted warmly with the owners.
A taste of Indian flavours on the Golden Mile
According to a report by the BBC, the Princess visited Bobby’s, a long standing Indian restaurant that has served the Leicester community for around five decades. The restaurant is run by married couple Dharmesh and Enna Lakhani, who were delighted by the unexpected royal visit.
Speaking about the moment, Lakhani said: "It was absolutely amazing, it was an honour. We couldn't even dream of something like this happening."
During the visit, the Princess tasted a selection of sweet and savoury snacks, including pakoda. When she tried a chutney prepared with green chillies, Kate reassured the hosts about her tolerance for spice, telling them: "I'm OK with spice."
Take a look here at the clip:
Joining a traditional Garba celebration
Later in the day, Kate visited the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple, where she experienced traditional cultural activities associated with the community. According to a report by The Sun, Kate also joined a Garba dance during the visit.
The Princess appeared cheerful as she clapped her hands and swayed gently to the rhythm of the music alongside members of the community.
Watch the clip here:
Earlier in the visit, she thanked the organisers and community members for welcoming her. “Thank you so much for having me. I’m looking forward to seeing some of the work. I’ve heard some fantastic things,” she said.
