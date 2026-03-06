Kate Middleton tastes pakoda, joins Garba during Holi celebrations at Leicester. Watch

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, made a surprise visit to Leicester on Thursday, spending the day celebrating the culture, heritage and community spirit of the city’s British Indian community. The solo engagement came shortly after the Hindu spring festival of Holi and highlighted Leicester’s vibrant multicultural identity. Kate Middleton’s Leicester trip saw her enjoy pakoda at an Indian restaurant and take part in Garba at a temple. (Instagram)

During her visit to the Midlands city, Catherine, Princess of Wales interacted with members of the local community and visited popular landmarks associated with Leicester’s Indian diaspora. Her visit included a stop at an Indian restaurant on the city’s Golden Mile, where she sampled traditional snacks and chatted warmly with the owners.

A taste of Indian flavours on the Golden Mile According to a report by the BBC, the Princess visited Bobby’s, a long standing Indian restaurant that has served the Leicester community for around five decades. The restaurant is run by married couple Dharmesh and Enna Lakhani, who were delighted by the unexpected royal visit.

Speaking about the moment, Lakhani said: "It was absolutely amazing, it was an honour. We couldn't even dream of something like this happening."

During the visit, the Princess tasted a selection of sweet and savoury snacks, including pakoda. When she tried a chutney prepared with green chillies, Kate reassured the hosts about her tolerance for spice, telling them: "I'm OK with spice."