Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte’s rare Christmas video: 10-year-old’s surprise piano duet with mom

A video of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, came as a sweet surprise for the fans. In a Christmas message from the royal household, the mother and daughter teamed up for a special piano performance. They played a rendition of Holm Sound by Erland Cooper. Princess Charlotte’s special Christmas piano performance with mom Kate Middleton. (YouTube/@princeandprincessofwales)

“The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte play the piano together as part of the introduction to 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service,” read a part of the YouTube caption posted on the channel dedicated to The Prince and Princess of Wales.

“In the piece, Their Royal Highnesses play Holm Sound by Erland Cooper, a Scottish composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, originally from the Orkney Islands, whose work is inspired by nature and connection, themes which are of deep importance to The Princess of Wales,” it continued.

The performance by the royals was a part of the opening for the holiday celebration “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.”

What does the video show?

The opening shot features Kate Middleton smiling with her left hand at the piano. Her right hand is seen draped around her daughter, sitting beside her on the piano bench.

“At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest, most human ways,” the princess says in the voiceover. “Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones.”

“A moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand, presence, these simple acts of care might seem small,” she continues, adding, “But they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong.”

​How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Beautiful Mother and daughter, that memory will live on forever.” Another expressed, “What a wonderful and beautiful surprise! I was not expecting this. Charlotte seems so poised and confident! This is a memory that she will never forget.”

A third commented, “Prince William must have been bursting with pride, listening and watching his girls play so beautifully.” A fourth wrote, “You can see so many different members of their family in Charlotte; she is a very special person to us all. Thank you for the beautiful video and message.”