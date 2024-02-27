Katy Perry reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s comment on Japanese McDonald's. Here’s what he shared

Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram feed is filled with glimpses of his personal life. From enjoying love-filled time with his family to learning how to make katana from a master, his profile is filled with visuals that leave people amazed. Adding to the list is his post on McDonald's - specifically in Japan. He shared an appreciative post on ‘Japanese McDonald's’ and it received comments from many, including singer Katy Perry. The image shows Mark Zuckerberg enjoying a meal at McDonald's in Japan. (Instagram/@zuck)

“Japanese McDonald's: 10/10. Give these guys a Michelin star,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote as he shared three images. The first picture shows him in casual attire complete with a pair of sunglasses. He is seen enjoying a burger at McDonald's. The next image shows a tray filled with different items and beverages. The third photo shows philanthropist and former paediatrician, and Mark Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan dressed in an all-black outfit.

Take a look at the post shared by Mark Zuckerberg:

The post was shared a little over two hours ago. Since then, the share has collected more than 91,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions. Singer Katy Perry also reacted to the video. She replied to the Meta CEO's post and wrote, “Agreed”.

How did Instagram users react to Mark Zuckerberg’s post on McDonald's:

“I need to try Japanese McDonald’s. Also want to visit Japan. What’s the best item on the menu?” asked an Instagram user. To this, Zuckerberg replied, “Ebi burger (so good 10/10), Double burger with egg (it's a banger 10/10), Teriyaki McChicken (8/10), local McNuggets (great texture 10/10), Churros for dessert (8/10). Strong showing overall”. Another added, “What are the yellow and green candy corn-looking things?” The Meta CEO shared, “Edamame and corn!”

A third expressed, “I have to agree on the Michelin Star! Epic bro!” A fourth wrote, “I heard Japan’s McDonald’s is the best! Have fun, my guy!”

What are your thoughts on this post about Japanese McDonald's by Mark Zuckerberg?