Mark Zuckerberg makes katana with Japanese sword master, shares video

Mark Zuckerberg recently learnt a new skill - to make a katana. He took to Instagram to update his followers about the same. Alongside, he posted a video of himself crafting katana from scratch with a Japanese sword master. He even shared a picture of the katana that he made. Mark Zuckerberg making a katana with Japanese sword master. (Instagram/@Zuck)

“Really special afternoon learning about making katanas with master akihira.kokaji. Thank you for sharing your craft with us!” wrote Mark Zuckerberg in an Instagram post.

One of the pictures shows Mark Zuckerberg posing for the camera with the Japanese sword master. Another picture shows the sword created by Zuckerberg with the help of the master. Zuckerberg also shared a video of himself and the master striking specific areas of the steel to make a katana. Another video shows Zuckerberg using the sword that he made.

Watch Mark Zuckerberg making a katana here:

Mark Zuckerberg shared the post a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since collected a flurry of likes and comments.

Check out a few posts here:

“Omg you made a Samurai sword?! How awesome. How long did it take to make?” posted an individual.

Another added, “You’re on the path to becoming a true ninja, first hand to hand combat you mastered now on to the blade!”

“That looks so awesome. Never been anywhere in Asia,” shared a third.

A fourth added, “That’s awesome.”

“Not gonna lie, that’s pretty cool,” expressed a fifth.

