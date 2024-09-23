Kenny Sebastian welcomes baby girl with wife Tracy Alison, names her Emily Grace

Comedian Kenny Sebastian welcomed his first child with wife Tracy Alison Viegas yesterday. The couple welcomed a baby girl on September 22 whom they have named Emily Grace Sebastian. Kenny Sebastian is now a proud dad to Emily Grace Sebastian.(Instagram/@kennethseb)

Kenny Sebastian, 33, took to Instagram to announce the birth with a family portrait and a characteristically funny caption. “My building friend and I were looking for a new friend. We couldn’t find one so we made one,” wrote the comedian, whose real name is Kenneth Mathew Sebastian.

“I didn’t think it was possible to be happier after meeting Tracy. Guess I was wrong. It’s also fitting that today is National daughter’s Day,” he added.

Take a look at the post below:

The post was filled with congratulatory messages from Kenny’s fans, colleagues and well wishers.

“She's gonna have the best dad jokes ever,” wrote one Instagram user. Another said: “What is happening? I used to watch kenny when he still had long hair. This is... AMAZING!”

Kenny married his longtime partner, Tracy Alison Viegas, in Goa on January 16, 2022. Born to Catholic parents from Kerala, the comedian spent a large part of his childhood in Bengaluru.

Kenny’s journey in the comedy world began with small performances at open mics and comedy clubs in Bengaluru. His career took off after he started uploading videos on YouTube in the early 2010s, which gave him a wider reach. His popularity received a boost with comedy specials on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

“The biggest advantage of an OTT is you get to reach an audience that is very different from the YouTube audience that is way more unpredictable. I feel, using both platforms to explore varied types of content is the idea way to go,” he once said.

Kenny Sebastian is also a founding member of the comedy group The Improvisers, along with anan Gill, Kaneez Surka, and Abish Mathew.