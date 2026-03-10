Kerala businessman distributes ₹1.65 lakh among staff after Sanju Samson's World Cup performance

India’s T20 World Cup victory sparked celebrations across the country. In Kerala, one businessman chose to mark the moment by sharing the joy with the people who work with him. Sanju Samson played a key role in the final, scoring 89 runs from 46 balls. (PTI)

According to a report by Onmanorama, Nithin Babu, a 37-year-old entrepreneur from Pampady in Kottayam district, distributed ₹1.64 lakh among employees at his garment shops after Sanju Samson helped India defeat the New Zealandcricket team in the T20 World Cup final.

Each of the 82 employees working at his two stores received ₹2,000 as a celebratory bonus. For Nithin, the gesture was a way of celebrating the victory together with the people who support his business.

Notably, Samson played a key role in the final, scoring 89 runs from 46 balls. Nithin said watching the innings felt deeply personal. “When Sanju achieves something, it feels as if I have achieved it myself. That is the feeling every Malayali has. He does what many of us only dreamed of doing,” he told Onmanorama.

The businessman had also been celebrating Samson’s performances throughout the tournament by rewarding his staff. When India defeated the West Indies cricket team in the Super Eights stage and Samson scored an unbeaten 97, Nithin distributed ₹500 each to 62 employees at his main shop, giving away ₹31,000.

Later, when Samson scored another 89 in the semifinal against the England cricket team at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the reward was increased to ₹1,000 per employee. That celebration saw ₹62,000 distributed among staff members.

“Sanju achieved something I once dreamed of doing. How could I sit quietly without celebrating it? And celebrations are always better when shared with the people who stand with us,” he said.

Passion for cricket The 37-year-old said that the celebrations are closely linked to a dream he once had himself. He shared that as a teenager in Pampady, he played in local cricket tournaments and represented his college team. He was once selected to join the Kottayam Cricket Club while studying in Class 12. However, he could not pursue the opportunity because he could not afford to buy a cricket kit.

Years later, when he moved to Bengaluru to study business management, cricket briefly appeared within reach again. During that period, he worked part-time to support himself. On his daily commute, he often passed a cricket academy where young players trained under professional coaches. Curious, he once asked about the fee to join. The monthly cost was ₹8,000, the same as his salary from the part-time job.

Realising it was beyond his means, he eventually shifted his focus to building a career.

After working for several companies in Bengaluru and later at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Nithin decided to start his own venture with his wife Blessy. They opened a small garment shop called Feya Garments in Pampady, naming it after their eldest daughter.

Over time, the business expanded steadily. Nithin later opened another store called JRN Clothing and also started a manufacturing and export unit in Tiruppur. Today, the venture has grown into a business with an annual turnover of about ₹30 crore.

Despite his career taking a different path, cricket remains a big part of Nithin’s life. Watching Samson bat has become almost a ritual at home. Sometimes he even watches matches wearing cricket pads and gloves, with a bat and helmet placed nearby.

“When Sanju is at the crease, it feels as if I am standing there. The tension, excitement and pride - everything feels personal,” he said.