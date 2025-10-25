Kerala Police trolls bikers who breached President Murmu’s security route, arrest follows

In an unusual incident that has caught social media’s attention, three men on a motorcycle were seen riding through a road that had been cordoned off for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Pala. The Kerala Police shared a video of the incident on their official Instagram handle, showcasing both the reckless act and its consequences. Kerala Police arrested bikers who violated security during President Murmu’s visit.(Instagram/kerala_police)

The first part of the clip shows the three men riding through the restricted area, with only the rider wearing a helmet. A police officer attempts to stop them, but the trio speeds away. The video then cuts to a meme-style transition before showing the aftermath, where the motorcycle is seized and the three men are seen inside the police station.

Take a look here at the clip:

Police message: ‘Not a child’s play’

The caption accompanying the video, originally in Malayalam, translates to: “Not a child's play. The thing is serious. Respected. Youths who drove dangerously without following the instructions of police officers, violating the traffic arrangements related to the President's Kerala visit, were arrested.”

The post, uploaded around 18 hours ago, has since gone viral, attracting over 2.7 million views and more than 3,000 comments. Many users praised the police for their swift action, while others found the meme presentation both clever and humorous.

Users react to the clip

The comments section was flooded with reactions. One user wrote, “The moment everyone was waiting for.” Another remarked, “I have been waiting since I saw this news to see them hanging and posting videos here.” A third user quipped, “You guys are giving different content daily.”

Several others applauded the creative way the police handled the situation online. “The moment Kerala was waiting for,” one user said, while another added, “When you see the video in the morning, you know that a video will come with BGM on the Kerala Police page.”