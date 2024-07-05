Kerala teen dies of brain-eating amoeba: All you need to know about Naegleria fowleri

A 14-year-old succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis infection on Wednesday night in Kerala. This is the third fatality from the brain-eating amoeba in the last two months in Kerala, health officials say. The teenager, from Kerala’s Kozhikode, had been hospitalised on June 24 after exhibiting symptoms like severe headache, nausea and vomiting. He is suspected to have caught the infection while bathing in a stream near his house. Brain-eating amoeba, naegleria fowleri is an amoeba (a single-celled living organism) that can cause infections in the brain. (source: CDC)

“Kerala brain-eating amoeba” is trending at the top spot on Google Trends this morning. The term has received over 10,000 searches. The brain-eating amoeba began trending on Google after the Kerala teenager's death was reported. Infection from this single-celled organism is often fatal.

What is the "brain-eating amoeba”?

Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba, is a rare but dangerous microorganism that can cause a severe infection of the brain known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). The amoeba can cause significant damage to the brain tissue.

What are the symptoms of amebic meningoencephalitis?

The symptoms of primary amebic meningoencephalitis typically manifest two to 15 days after exposure. The symptoms progress rapidly. In early stages, PAM diagnosis can be difficult as the symptoms closely resemble those of bacterial or viral meningitis.

Early stage symptoms of Naegleria fowleri infection include very painful headache, high fever, stiff neck, nausea and/or vomiting.

In the later stages, the patient can become confused, disoriented, suffer from seizures, loss of balance and may slip into a coma. The infection is nearly always fatal.

Where is Naegleria fowleri found?

According to the USA's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the amoeba thrives in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, and hot springs. In rare cases, it may also be found in poorly-maintained swimming pools.

How is it contracted and transmitted?

Infection occurs when Naegleria fowleri enters the body through the nose. This is because the brain-eating amoeba can easily access the brain through the olfactory nerve, which is located near the nasal cavity.

Swallowing water containing the Naegleria fowleri amoeba does not lead to infection

Primary amebic meningoencephalitis is not contagious and cannot be transmitted from person to person. According to Cleveland Clinic, there have been no cases of the infection being spread from person to person.

Can it be treated?

PAM progresses very quickly and is often difficult to diagnose. It is fatal in 97% of the cases.

However, some survivors in North America were treated with a combination of drugs that included amphotericin B, rifampin, fluconazole and a drug called miltefosine, the CDC said.