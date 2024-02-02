 Kevin Pietersen or Hrithik Roshan? Viral video baffles people. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Kevin Pietersen or Hrithik Roshan? Viral video baffles people. Watch

Kevin Pietersen or Hrithik Roshan? Viral video baffles people. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 02, 2024 05:30 PM IST

After Kevin Pietersen shared a clip of himself from an airport, many people couldn't help but comments how the cricketer is resembling Hrithik Roshan.

Former England cricket team captain Kevin Pietersen landed in India on February 1 and started a buzz on social media. But why? Well, Pietersen shared a video of himself from an airport and this clip is what's caused the chatter on social media as several people started to draw parallels between Pietersen and actor Hrithik Roshan.

Snapshot from Kevin Pietersen's video. (X/@KP24)
Snapshot from Kevin Pietersen's video. (X/@KP24)

“Back in India!” wrote Pietersen in the caption of the post. The video shows him wearing a black hoodie. He is all smiles as he is looking into the camera and recording himself. In the next shot, he turns the camera around to show the airport. (Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar stops his car to meet a fan, viral video melts hearts. Watch)

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 1. Since being posted, it gained more than four lakh views. The post also has over 8,400 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and said that Pietersen resembled Hrithik Roshan.

Check out what people said about the video here:

An individual wrote, "Bro, you are looking like Hrithik Roshan from the movie Kaabil."

A second added, "Hrithik Roshan, is that you?"

A third posted, "Asli ID se aao Hrithik Roshan (Come from your read ID, Hrithik Roshan.)"

"At first glance, I thought it's Hrithik Roshan," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "I thought he was Hrithik Roshan but then I saw the name."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On