Kevin Pietersen or Hrithik Roshan? Viral video baffles people. Watch

Former England cricket team captain Kevin Pietersen landed in India on February 1 and started a buzz on social media. But why? Well, Pietersen shared a video of himself from an airport and this clip is what's caused the chatter on social media as several people started to draw parallels between Pietersen and actor Hrithik Roshan. Snapshot from Kevin Pietersen's video. (X/@KP24)

“Back in India!” wrote Pietersen in the caption of the post. The video shows him wearing a black hoodie. He is all smiles as he is looking into the camera and recording himself. In the next shot, he turns the camera around to show the airport. (Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar stops his car to meet a fan, viral video melts hearts. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 1. Since being posted, it gained more than four lakh views. The post also has over 8,400 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and said that Pietersen resembled Hrithik Roshan.

Check out what people said about the video here:

An individual wrote, "Bro, you are looking like Hrithik Roshan from the movie Kaabil."

A second added, "Hrithik Roshan, is that you?"

A third posted, "Asli ID se aao Hrithik Roshan (Come from your read ID, Hrithik Roshan.)"

"At first glance, I thought it's Hrithik Roshan," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "I thought he was Hrithik Roshan but then I saw the name."