Kevin Pietersen recreates viral ‘Coffee with Cabin’ moment at Bengaluru Airport Starbucks

Kevin Pietersen took to Instagram to share a hilarious post which has left people chuckling. In his share, he posted a video and a photo recreating his viral ‘coffee with Cabin’ moment. For the unserved, the former cricketer sparked a viral moment when he shared a post back in 2016 about how, at an Indian airport, his name “Kavin” was misspelt and written as “Cabin” on a coffee cup at a Starbucks outlet. Since then, the cricket has been dropping visuals that show him holding Starbucks coffee cups with “Cabin” written on them. The image shows Kevin Pietersen recreating his viral 'Coffee with Cabin' moment at a Starbucks outlet in Bengaluru Airport. (Instagram/@kevinpietersen)

“Coffee with Cabin! What an awesome team working at this place!” Kevin Pietersen wrote as he shared a picture and a video. The image shows him holding a coffee cup with the name “Cabin” written on it. The clip captures him sharing a light-hearted moment with the Starbucks employees.

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has gone viral and accumulated several likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions.

Starbucks India reacted to the post and wrote, “We’re so glad to hear you had a great experience at our store, Kevin Pietersen. Hope you enjoyed your brew!”

How did other Instagram users react to the share?

“Cabin literally laughed for 15 mins there. I'm sure his coffee turned cold,” joked an Instagram user.

“Looks like you've been deliberately asking them to write Cabin. No person would write a person's name as Cabin,” added another, along with a laughing out loud emoticon.

“Who called them Pietersen’s team and not Cabin’s crew?” joined a third.

“This is funny and cute at the same time,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post by Kevin Pietersen recreating his viral “Coffee with Cabin” moment? Did his share leave you chuckling?