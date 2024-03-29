After Bengaluru, Kevin Pietersen impressed by Hyderabad airport: ‘The tech, cleanliness, shopping'

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who is in India for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), had words of praise for the Hyderabad airport a day after he praised the Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2. Kevin Pietersen had words of praise of the Hyderabad airport. (X/@KP24)

“Another day another airport. This time through my buddies airport in Hyderabad. One thing again - this is another magnificent airport which can stand up with the best in the world,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“The tech, the cleanliness, the shopping and the friendliness are pure”

Pietersen is an official commentator for the IPL and is touring cities hosting the matches.

Hyderabad hosted the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) thriller in which the home team crushed Mumbai, clinching a 31-run win over at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

This makes is the second loss for Mumbai Indians this season, after Hardik Pandya assumed captaincy.

Hyderabad and Bangalore airport secured the second and third spots respectively, in both the global airports and largest airport categories, according to a report released by aviation analytics provider Cirium earlier this year.