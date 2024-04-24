Kevin Pietersen’s surprised reaction to South African schoolboy’s kick on rugby field: ‘Is this real?’

Kevin Pietersen took to X to reshare a video of a South African schoolboy who left him in awe. In the clip, the kid is seen playing rugby. The kid’s over 65-metre kick during the game left the former cricketer impressed. The image, taken from a video reshared by Kevin Pietersen, shows a South African schoolboy’s kick on a rugby field. (X/@SaffasRugby)

X user Darren originally posted the video with a caption that reads, “Just a South African schoolboy slotting a 75-metre kick. Clutch.” Though his post impressed many, some argued that the distance is not 75 meters but shorter. In a tweet on the same post, Darred added, “Initial post sent to me, the person said 75. I can see where the purists want this corrected. 65 at least, though.”

Kevin Pietersen retweeted the video and added, “This might be the best goal kick I’ve ever seen on a rugby field. Is it real???!” He further tagged Beauden Barrett, a professional rugby player from New Zealand, and tweeted, “How’s this?”

Take a look at the entire post by Kevin Pietersen:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected more than 1.5 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 350 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users write about this viral video?

“Rugby is played in South Africa and New Zealand much like cricket is played or watched in India,” posted an X user.

“This might be the best goal kick I’ve ever seen on a rugby field,” shared another.

“That’s brilliant. Wow,” added a third.

“This is so impressive,” wrote a fourth.

Kevin Pietersen, of South African descent, is a former cricketer who played for England and eventually became the captain of the international team. Currently, he is a commentator on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Previously, he played for IPL teams Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

