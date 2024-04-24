 Kevin Pietersen’s surprised reaction to South African schoolboy’s kick on rugby field: ‘Is this real?’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Kevin Pietersen’s surprised reaction to South African schoolboy’s kick on rugby field: ‘Is this real?’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 24, 2024 08:06 AM IST

“That’s brilliant. Wow,” wrote an X user while reacting to a video of a South African schoolboy’s kick on a rugby field that impressed Kevin Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen took to X to reshare a video of a South African schoolboy who left him in awe. In the clip, the kid is seen playing rugby. The kid’s over 65-metre kick during the game left the former cricketer impressed.

The image, taken from a video reshared by Kevin Pietersen, shows a South African schoolboy’s kick on a rugby field. (X/@SaffasRugby)
The image, taken from a video reshared by Kevin Pietersen, shows a South African schoolboy’s kick on a rugby field. (X/@SaffasRugby)

X user Darren originally posted the video with a caption that reads, “Just a South African schoolboy slotting a 75-metre kick. Clutch.” Though his post impressed many, some argued that the distance is not 75 meters but shorter. In a tweet on the same post, Darred added, “Initial post sent to me, the person said 75. I can see where the purists want this corrected. 65 at least, though.”

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen recreates viral ‘Coffee with Cabin’ moment at Bengaluru Airport Starbucks

Kevin Pietersen retweeted the video and added, “This might be the best goal kick I’ve ever seen on a rugby field. Is it real???!” He further tagged Beauden Barrett, a professional rugby player from New Zealand, and tweeted, “How’s this?”

Take a look at the entire post by Kevin Pietersen:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected more than 1.5 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 350 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users write about this viral video?

“Rugby is played in South Africa and New Zealand much like cricket is played or watched in India,” posted an X user.

“This might be the best goal kick I’ve ever seen on a rugby field,” shared another.

Also Read: After Bengaluru, Kevin Pietersen impressed by Hyderabad airport: ‘The tech, cleanliness, shopping'

“That’s brilliant. Wow,” added a third.

“This is so impressive,” wrote a fourth.

Kevin Pietersen, of South African descent, is a former cricketer who played for England and eventually became the captain of the international team. Currently, he is a commentator on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Previously, he played for IPL teams Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by Kevin Pietersen? Did the South African schoolboy’s rugby kick leave you in awe?

