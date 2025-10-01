'Khub sundor lagche': Kolkata woman's breathtaking Goddess Durga makeover goes viral for its divine detailing

A striking makeover of Goddess Durga has captured widespread attention. A model was transformed to closely resemble the goddess, with intricate makeup and detailing that made the look appear divine. The realistic transformation impressed viewers and quickly went viral.(@pakhidas245/Instagram)

The artist behind this creation, Pakhi Das, a professional makeup artist based in Kolkata, shared the video of the makeover on Instagram.

Take a look at the video here:

Social media users admired the precision and effort that went into making the makeover look so real.

The video was shared last week, and since then, it has gained over 20 million views and more than four lakh likes.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Instagram users were amazed by the makeover, praising the incredible attention to detail. Many commented on how realistic the transformation looked, with some calling it “breathtaking” and “almost like the goddess has come to life.”

One of the users, Priyanshh, commented, “This is called real talent asli kala.”

A second user, Deeya Mulchandani, commented, “This isn’t just makeup, it’s pure art. The team has beautifully transformed her into the living image of Goddess Durga."

A third user, Chirag Karki, commented, “When I first saw this video, I thought it was Goddess Durga herself. Later, I realised she is a model, it’s mind-blowing! Hats off to the artist.”

“Kolkata is full of creative people. Khub sundor lagche,” another user commented.

Durga Puja celebrations:

Durga Puja, the festival dedicated to the goddess, is celebrated with great fervour across India, particularly in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The five-day festival is a cultural extravaganza, marked by beautifully decorated pandals, the rhythmic beats of the dhak, devotion, dressing in new clothes, and indulging in delicious food.