Kid having a rough day gets a sweet surprise from best friend he didn’t see for 2 years

A sweet video of a kid reuniting with his best friend after two years has left people smiling. The wholesome clip is a must watch if you like videos that may fill your heart with a warm feeling.

The video is shared by Instagram user Diane Stroud, one of the kid’s mom. In the caption she also explained how her son and his bestie are meeting after two years. “We surprised Stevie after school with his best friend who he hasn’t seen in over 2 years. They have talked and played games online but it can’t compare to being with his buddy in real life!! Especially after a rough day!! Priceless,” she shared.

Take a look at the video that may leave you emotional and mainly because of Stevie’s reaction to seeing his best friend.

Since being posted, the video has gathered various kinds of comments. People couldn’t stop saying that the clip is absolutely heartwarming.

“Absolutely amazing and heartwarming! I hope they had the best day ever! Cheers from Brazil!” wrote an Instagram user. “After a bad night at work, my heart is a little fuller this morning,” posted another. “Wow - this was so touching. What a beautiful friendship the boys have. It brought me to tears. Much love from Australia,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON