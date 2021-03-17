Kid laughs uncontrollably at parents’ water trick. Video will make you LOL too
Few things are as sweet as the sound of a child's laughter and this video captures just that. This clip shows a kid laughing uncontrollably over his parents’ trick involving a water bottle. His reaction to the trick is sure to make you laugh as well.
The video was originally posted on an Instagram page named ‘ghety____’ back in March 2020. The clip, however, is once again making people laugh after it was posted on the Good News Movement Instagram page. The video, since being shared on the page on March 14, has collected over three million views.
“MAGIC! This sweet boy in Italy believes by holding his parents’ hands he can make the water travel from one person to the other,” says the caption shared along with the video. Watch the clip below. Chances are it will leave you feeling happy as well.
Wasn’t that just adorable? People on Instagram sure think so. The video has collected thousands of likes and tons of comments.
“That’s the best. Hands down made my day,” posted an individual. “Best laugh ever! He’s too cute!” added another. “His reaction is priceless,” wrote a third. We can’t help but agree.
“Watched this 4x and smiled every time. What a cutie!” shared a fourth.
What do you think about the video?
