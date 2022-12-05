Home / Trending / Kid runs past uncle to give a hug to his girlfriend as they come home. Watch

Published on Dec 05, 2022 10:37 AM IST

The video of a kid ignoring her uncle and giving a hug to his girlfriend was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the kid running towards her uncle and his girlfriend.(Instagram/@camillesmiith)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a video to beat your Monday Blues? Then here is a video that may just do the trick. This video captures the reaction of a little girl to her uncle and his girlfriend visiting her home. Chances are, the sweet video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Instagram user Camille Smith posted the video on her page that shows her daughter’s reaction. The video is shared with a caption and a laughing out loud emoji. “She screams like this every time,” reads the caption.

The video opens to show a kid sitting on a couch. As soon as she hears someone entering her home, she rushes to see who visited her. Upon realising who they are, she lets out a happy squeal. Instantly, she runs towards them and passes her uncle to give a hug to his girlfriend. A text on the video also adds context to the scene. “How my daughter greets her uncle and his girlfriend.”

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted six days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered close to 1.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

“All the feels,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lol. Too cute. She’s all about her uncle's girlfriend,” expressed another. “She is too cute and full of love,” commented a third. “If that is not love I don't know what is,” shared a fourth.

