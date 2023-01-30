Home / Trending / Kid sets stage on fire with his bhangra performance, inspires others to join. Watch

Kid sets stage on fire with his bhangra performance, inspires others to join. Watch

Published on Jan 30, 2023 10:09 AM IST

The video of the kid’s amazing bhangra performance was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the kid performing bhangra.(Instagram/@harp_reet1982)
(Instagram/@harp_reet1982)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever got the urge to get up from your seat and dance after watching someone perform bhangra? People performing this beautiful and energetic dance form often leave others amazed. And, this video shared on Instagram may have the same effect on you. The clip shows a boy doing bhangra. Not just that, he also inspires other kids to join him on the stage.

The video opens to show the kid standing in the middle of a makeshift stage of an event. With a huge smile on his face, he starts performing. He keeps on doing so and soon a few other kids join him.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has received more than 5.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Very nice,” commented an Instagram user. “Can’t stop watching him,” shared another. “Nice dance,” expressed a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions though fire or heart emoticons.

instagram viral video
