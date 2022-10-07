Home / Trending / Kid ‘takes’ dad’s help to hide lollipop from mom. Video shows what happens next

Kid ‘takes’ dad’s help to hide lollipop from mom. Video shows what happens next

trending
Published on Oct 07, 2022 09:17 AM IST

The video of the kid ‘taking’ dad’s help to hide a lollipop from mom was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the kid with her dad staring at her mom's direction.(Instagram/@laniechurco)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the kid with her dad staring at her mom's direction.(Instagram/@laniechurco)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cute videos capturing different antics of kids often leave people amused. One such video is being re-shared by many across different social media platforms. The video shows a toddler ‘taking’ her dad’s help to hide a lollipop from her mom during bedtime. It is one of such videos that may leave you smiling.

Video creator Lanie Churco posted the video on her Instagram page a few months ago. Since then, several people have re-shared the clip. The video shows the mama opening a bedroom door. Once she opens it, the dad quickly hides a lollipop beneath the bed cover. That is, however, not all that the video shows. The clip also shows the little one smiling in the cutest way possible to convince her mom while sitting beside her dad.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has accumulated more than 27.1 million views. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “The way he hides the lollipop,” posted an Instagram user. “Baby: It's bedtime for YOU, not me,” expressed another. “She is too adorable to resist. I could not resist her either,” commented a third. “Oh! That smile,” wrote a fourth Instagram user. Many shared their reactions through heart emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
instagram viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out