Kid ‘takes’ dad’s help to hide lollipop from mom. Video shows what happens next

Cute videos capturing different antics of kids often leave people amused. One such video is being re-shared by many across different social media platforms. The video shows a toddler ‘taking’ her dad’s help to hide a lollipop from her mom during bedtime. It is one of such videos that may leave you smiling.

Video creator Lanie Churco posted the video on her Instagram page a few months ago. Since then, several people have re-shared the clip. The video shows the mama opening a bedroom door. Once she opens it, the dad quickly hides a lollipop beneath the bed cover. That is, however, not all that the video shows. The clip also shows the little one smiling in the cutest way possible to convince her mom while sitting beside her dad.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has accumulated more than 27.1 million views. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “The way he hides the lollipop,” posted an Instagram user. “Baby: It's bedtime for YOU, not me,” expressed another. “She is too adorable to resist. I could not resist her either,” commented a third. “Oh! That smile,” wrote a fourth Instagram user. Many shared their reactions through heart emoticons.