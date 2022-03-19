Kid tries blowing out a birthday candle in adorable video. ‘Cute,’ say people

A video showing a kid trying to blow ou a candle placed on a birthday cake has turned into a source of happiness for many on social media. The clip has now won people’s hearts and they can’t stop talking about the cuteness portrayed in it. There is a chance that you’ll have the same feeling after watching the clip.

The video is from China and is going viral on social media. According to the caption of a post by People’s Daily China, the clip shows a 6-month-old toddler named Duomi who loves blowing candles. The clip shows him trying to do the same during his brother’s birthday celebration.

We won’t explain what the video shows, so take a look yourself:

The video has been posted about four hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Omg that is freaking adorable!!” wrote a Reddit user. “Such a genuine smile afterward!” posted another. “I like how kid didn't know if they did the right thing and only cheered when they saw the adults cheering,” commented a third. “He's so cute! Oh my heart,” shared a fourth. “Cuteness overload,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

