Kid tries to get her mom to sleep, reacts when she doesn’t. Watch cute clip

In today’s edition of adorable kid videos you didn’t know you need to see but absolutely must watch, here’s a girl trying to get her mom to sleep. What is even more adorable is her reaction when her mom doesn’t sleep.

A video of the sweet incident was originally shared on TikTok. It later went viral after being shared on an Instagram.

The video opens to show the kid’s mom asking her for a blanket. She takes that from her dad and gives it to her mother. The clip then goes on to show her asking her mother if she wants a pat or a rub to fall asleep. Take a look to see what happens next. It’s absolutely hilarious:

Since being posted about two days ago, the video has gathered more than 1.1 million views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people who couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the whole moment.

“This is so adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Do you want pat or rub? pat? okay” shared another. “She’s so cute,” said a third. “Awwww… so adorable,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

