IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Kid tries to get her mom to sleep, reacts when she doesn’t. Watch cute clip
The kid asking her mom she wants a pat or a rub.(Screengrab)
The kid asking her mom she wants a pat or a rub.(Screengrab)
trending

Kid tries to get her mom to sleep, reacts when she doesn’t. Watch cute clip

“This is so adorable,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 04:11 PM IST

In today’s edition of adorable kid videos you didn’t know you need to see but absolutely must watch, here’s a girl trying to get her mom to sleep. What is even more adorable is her reaction when her mom doesn’t sleep.

A video of the sweet incident was originally shared on TikTok. It later went viral after being shared on an Instagram.

The video opens to show the kid’s mom asking her for a blanket. She takes that from her dad and gives it to her mother. The clip then goes on to show her asking her mother if she wants a pat or a rub to fall asleep. Take a look to see what happens next. It’s absolutely hilarious:

Since being posted about two days ago, the video has gathered more than 1.1 million views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people who couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the whole moment.

“This is so adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Do you want pat or rub? pat? okay” shared another. “She’s so cute,” said a third. “Awwww… so adorable,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP