Kid wears makeup for a very special reason… to look like her dog. Watch

A video of a kid shared on Instagram has turned into a source of happiness for many. The hilariously adorable video shows the kid trying on makeup to look like a special someone in her life – her dog. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww, besides making you chuckle.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement. “This will go down in history as one of the best good news movement posts ever... I can't stop laughing,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a kid with her face completely painted in white except around her eyes and tip of her nose – those places have black paint. A text inset on the video also details the conversation of the little one with her mother.

The video shows the mother asking her the reason behind her makeup, to which she replies that she is just trying to look like her dog Francisco. The video then shows the kid’s inspiration in question sitting with a very confused look on its face.

The video has been posted less than an hour ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 33,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various kinds of comments. A few hilariously pointed out the look on the dog’s face too.

“Francisco was not confident about the whole plan,” wrote an Instagram user. “I mean, imitation is the best form of flattery,” joked another. “The look on Francisco’s face!!!!” shared a third. “I’m absolutely dying,” commented a fourth along with laughing out loud emoticons. “She did a great job!” praised a fifth.

