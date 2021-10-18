Kids from Nigeria recreate Squid Game scenes, viral video impresses people

A Squid Game related video shared on Instagram by a Nigerian comedy group named Ikorodu Bois has now created a buzz among people. The entertaining clip has also gone viral with over one million views.

“If Squid game was shot in Ikorodu,” reads the caption shared along with the clip. The video showcases certain scenes from the Netflix series that recently gained worldwide popularity. In this fantasy survival game show, debt-ridden people compete against each other to play childhood games to win a huge cash amount. The twist in the show is that the failed players perish.

The kids from the comedy group perfectly reenacted several scenes and the video has now left people impressed.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many wrote how they absolutely love the acting of the kids.

“Could this have been any more perfect!!! You guys are amazingly good,” wrote an Instagram user. “Legendary,” posted another. Many also shared laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?