Kid’s gesture before spilling milk from bottle leaves people in splits. Watch

The video of the kid may leave you in splits.
The image shows a kid covered in milk.(Instagram/@eugenetukei)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 07:36 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

“Silence is golden unless you have a toddler. In that case silence is very suspicious,” the Internet is filled with videos that showcase the saying perfectly. They show how the little ones are capable of making a mess within moments. This clip involving a kid and a bottle of milk is an inclusion to that list. There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

The video is shared by Instagram user Eugene Tukei. The clip opens to show the kid sitting on a chair covered in milk. It then shows the little one peeping, probably to see if their parents are nearby, and then pressing the bottle to spill the milk.

Take a look at the rib-tickling video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.9 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“He had to peep to make sure the coast is clear,” wrote an Instagram user. “We even had to ensure security fast,” posted another. “So cute, he wants to make sure the road is clear!!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

